Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 408,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after acquiring an additional 109,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

