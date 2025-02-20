BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,241 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($187.39).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brad Greve acquired 13 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,187 ($14.94) per share, for a total transaction of £154.31 ($194.17).

On Monday, December 16th, Brad Greve acquired 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.16) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($181.96).

BA opened at GBX 1,336.50 ($16.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,264.16. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BAE Systems ( LON:BA ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.12) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,454 ($18.30).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

