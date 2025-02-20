Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.10. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

