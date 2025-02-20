Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.58.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BMO
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal
In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.