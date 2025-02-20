Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.58.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.71 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$147.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.86.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

