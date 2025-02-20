Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

