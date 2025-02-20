Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,867,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.