Berenberg Bank Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Basf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Performance

About Basf

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.