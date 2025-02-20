Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
