Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Serica Energy Company Profile

Shares of SQZ stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.40 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.60 million, a PE ratio of -90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.60.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.