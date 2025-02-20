Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $211,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

