BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,685.71 ($33.80).
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
