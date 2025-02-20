Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.88, but opened at $75.61. Blackbaud shares last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 49,500 shares.

The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $835,384.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

