Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $20.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BXMT opened at $20.67 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

