Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $98.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.10.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Block has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,057.48. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,325. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,247 shares of company stock worth $832,865. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Block by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $3,775,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Block by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $9,769,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.