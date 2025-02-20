Bloom Energy (BE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $507.54 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

