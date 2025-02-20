Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,039 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 217,190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 225,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 110,488 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

ETR opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.