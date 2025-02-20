Blue Trust Inc. Has $195,000 Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDS opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

