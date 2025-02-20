Blue Trust Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

