Blue Trust Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Parsons from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Parsons Stock Down 11.6 %

PSN opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.