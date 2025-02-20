Blue Trust Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 208,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,031,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 722,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

