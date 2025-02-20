Blue Trust Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMIN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 9.6 %

SMIN opened at $64.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

