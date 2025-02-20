Blue Trust Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA opened at $446.67 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

