Blue Trust Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $245.37 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
