Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 546.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58,657 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 299,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,860,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,236,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 3,322,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

