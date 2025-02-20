Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 598.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

