Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,989,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,878,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,690,000 after acquiring an additional 608,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,683,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,251,000 after acquiring an additional 880,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,974,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,572,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,703,000 after acquiring an additional 165,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

FAST stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

