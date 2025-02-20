Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

