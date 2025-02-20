Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Crocs by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.