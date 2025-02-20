Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 5,563 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

