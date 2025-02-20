Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after purchasing an additional 115,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

