Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

BR stock opened at $238.82 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $244.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

