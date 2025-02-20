Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,100,000 after acquiring an additional 491,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,095,000 after acquiring an additional 485,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.