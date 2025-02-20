Blue Trust Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Integer by 22.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Integer by 10.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth $215,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Integer by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $97.49 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

