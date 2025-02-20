Blue Trust Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Integer by 22.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Integer by 10.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth $215,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Integer by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer Stock Performance
NYSE:ITGR opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $97.49 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.