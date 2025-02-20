Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,054 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

