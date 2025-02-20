Blue Trust Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

View Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.