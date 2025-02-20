Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCU opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

