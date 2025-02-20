Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 152,926 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 150,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.5% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.