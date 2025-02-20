Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

