Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $2,624,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.