Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $235.73

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.47.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $217.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $172.85 and a twelve month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

