Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $191.54

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.54.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $195.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
