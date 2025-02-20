Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $191.54

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,046,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $195.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.