Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $32.80

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark
Cinemark Price Performance
NYSE:CNK opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $36.28.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinemark
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.