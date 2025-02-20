Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Target Price at $13.56

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.
DX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.45%.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.