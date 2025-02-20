Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Target Price at $13.56

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

DX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 833.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 44,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 253,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Dynex Capital by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

