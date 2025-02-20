Brokerages Set Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
ELVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on shares of Electrovaya and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ELVA
Electrovaya Stock Down 3.2 %
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVA. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electrovaya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at $5,372,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Electrovaya by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.