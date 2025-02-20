Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $48.50

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

FormFactor stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

