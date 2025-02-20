Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $38.75

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

