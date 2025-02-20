Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $52.40

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,176 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

