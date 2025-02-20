Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $13.96

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.84. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,099.36. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $377,154. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 996,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 478,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,313,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 371,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,928,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

