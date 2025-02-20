Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $274.04 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.96 and its 200-day moving average is $287.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

