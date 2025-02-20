Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $274.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.16. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

