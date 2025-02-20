CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.94.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

About CAE

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The stock has a market cap of C$11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.30. CAE has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$39.17.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.